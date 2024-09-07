Kuch says… If I was advising Trump campaign I would focus on the economic impact of illegal immigration in the debate. There is the demand illegal immigrants put on housing, food and energy resources - gas, electric and fuel. 20 million less people lowers demand = lower prices. Connect illegal immigration to impact on supply and demand and how it results in higher price. Illegal immigration is an economic issue that impacts all Americans besides the free money our government gives them every month. With 20 million fewer people putting pressure on supply, prices will adjust. Make it part of the economic plan and explain how it helps with housing costs. If you want to make this election about a single issue, make it about the stress illegal immigration puts on the households of Americans.

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer said, “the only way we’re going to have a great future in America” is by achieving the “ultimate goal” of giving citizenship to more than 11 million illegal aliens or how many there are here. [Hint: he did not use the words illegal aliens and the figure is double Chucky. Nancy Pelosi said she wants to make them legal immigrants on Bill Maher last week.]

20 million illegal immigrants have resulted in higher housing costs as US citizens are paying more to rent as these illegal immigrants increase the demand for the limited housing available in the market so landlords adjust their prices based on the demand. Deporting 20 million illegal immigrants would greatly reduce the demand for housing thereby correcting market supply and demand inequities.

The energy consumption of 20 million illegal immigrants is tremendous. The additional strain on our already stressed energy companies creates energy problems. By reducing the pressure on our energy infrastructure, it will reduce the costs to families to heat and power their homes. It will allow energy companies to build out for future demand, instead of diverting resources to account for energy demands caused by 20 million illegal immigrants and which were not in the original 10 or 20 year build out plans made earlier this Century.

20 million fewer people mean a correlating reduction in the stress on our educational institutions. Classes are over populated. Our children are receiving subpar education as teachers and administrators must account for students who either do not speak English or their English comprehension is subpar as it is a second language.

These are only a few examples of how illegal immigration impacts our daily lives. I recently watched a 1935 Ginger Rogers film called Romance in Manhattan. Immigrant who arrives in America from Czechoslovakia goes through immigration interview. He is asked how much money he has. He says $58. He is asked does he have a person who in America who could be responsible for him. He is asked is there anyone in Europe who could send him money if he needed it. He is asked does he have a job waiting for him? He answers No to all the questions. He is denied entry to America and deported on a boat back to Czechoslovakia as he has no ability to support himself. That’s how we handled immigration a Century ago. Amazing how the times have changed. Now we let immigrants in with no money, give them a monthly stipend, give them a cell phone, give them transportation, give them housing and food. The policies last Century worked perfectly. There is no reason to not apply the same standard today. Bad actors are working to destroy our culture and world status. We need to say, ENOUGH! It ends now!