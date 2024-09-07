For the past 3 ½ years, our liberties and freedoms have been under assault — not only in the United States of America but for all citizens of the world. Argentinians recently said enough and took back their government from corrupt politicians. Unfortunately, the United Kingdom went in the opposite direction, relinquishing their freedoms to politicians who censor dissenting voices. In France, the globalists-controlled party of Macron conspired with a left-wing coalition to defeat Marine Le Pen.

On the US home front, let’s draw attention to the blood and tears of the 300,000+ children who were either snatched from their parent's homes or whose parents sold them to the cartels. It is a human tragedy that is being ignored not only by the U.S. media but also by the one organization that claims its purpose is to protect the sanctity of human life, the United Nations.

In City of Dreams, it touches on the human tragedy taking place every day at our southern border. We are reminded of the Biden/Harris administration's control, or rather their lack of border control, over the U.S. southern border. The film avoids the political aspect of the tragedy, but I won’t.

"Since they have come into office, the Biden/Harris administration has lost track of over 300,000 children who entered America through our southern border. The Mexican drug cartels are trafficking young children across our border, and the Mexican government seems to have no interest in stopping this cash flow into their coffers. This is a pandemic of epic proportions, and the Biden/Harris government is more concerned about processing illegal border crossings faster than finding the children and stopping the coyotes who now control large swaths of our southern border.

Illegal aliens are taking over communities. Breaking this week is the story of Venezuelan gangs armed with rifles commandeering three apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado and extorting from residents their rent. To make matters worse, the Colorado governor supposedly called it the armed robberies a figment of imagination of Auroras' councilwoman."

Also, in studios this month is Megalopolis. I love the storyline. It lines up in the realm of Elon Musk versus the corrupt three letter agencies of the US government and their foreign government allies. That says it all, and I am cheering for good over evil.

This Falls' U.S. election is the most important in the history of our nation and possibly in the history of the world. Over a century ago, globalists attained control of the U.S. monetary system when Woodrow Wilson signed The Federal Reserve Act of 1913. Since then, through generations of their bloodline, globalists have been eroding the autonomy of America and its ideals.

In 2020, under the cover of COVID-19, they were able to wrest control of the U.S. economy and its regulators. Unless the current administration is removed in U.S. elections this November, the remaining freedoms and liberties our Founding Fathers fought to create, and the generations that died in world wars to protect, will be stripped away.

To those in Canada, Australia, Europe, Asia, and South America, there is a global war on freedom of speech. World leaders believe they control what may be said and how it can be said. Their view flies in the face of the freedoms Americans cherish. France arrested the owner of Telegram for freedom of speech content published on his platform. Your governments, at the behest of their global financiers, are stripping away your rights. In Brazil, a corrupt judge is targeting Elon Musk for allowing free speech on X.

The United States fought two wars to keep Europe free from tyranny last century. We will not fight a third war, no matter what the Lindsey Graham's of the Senate desire. It is up to you to protect your freedom. We are taking back our country from the globalists and their corrupt puppets. You should do the same.

In closing, what you read or see is not the complete truth. In the U.S., we have a national news agency that operates under the guise of the Associated Press. They dictate editorial guidelines. These guidelines decide what news your local newspaper, online website, or magazine emphasizes. The AP narrative is the narrative parroted by your choice of news. Theirs’ is not an independent opinion or validation. The same propaganda standards apply to local newscasts. They pick up national stories from their network affiliations. They do not independently validate the story. They repeat what is fed and typed into the teleprompter. As we learned from the recent history surrounding the Covid vaccines, the now fully debunked Trump-Russia collusion that turned out to be Clinton-Russia collusion, as well as Joe Biden's cognitive decline, the media lies to push a narrative that is not in the best interests of U.S. citizens. They are puppets of the Intelligence Community and the globalists.

The next time you read or see a political story with an angle, instead of Googling, go to X and perform a search on the subject. Then, trace the source of the story to determine if what you were originally told was the truth or just an outlet or organization pushing a false narrative. You owe it to your fellow citizens before you vote this Fall in our Presidential election.