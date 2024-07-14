Yesterday was a horrific day in America’s history. Was it surprising? Not in the least with the vitriol emanating from the Biden campaign and the far-left media. Even now, less than 24 hours from the attempted assassination of former President Trump, the far-left media nuts are blaming the attack on Trump, going as far as Martha Raddatz on ABC taking words out of context to make a point. It is sick, it is disgusting. The same network’s anchor George Stephanopoulos attempts to deflect from the assassination attempt by bringing up the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The far-left media are vile, despicable people. There is no sugar coating their hatred of former President Trump.

Last night, I shared on many conservative voices X posts for people to watch “The Parallax View” starring Warren Beatty. The movie was released 50 years ago. In light of the assassin’s profile, the film is very relevant. And yes, he is an assassin. An innocent rally attendee was murdered and two additional attendees are in critical condition.

Flashback. A year ago, I drew parallels to 1968.

• Democrat National Convention in Chicago

• A feeble incumbent President

• A Kennedy running for President

• A Nation on Edge

I can now add to the list, Presidential candidate assassination attempt.

Returning to my question, where do we go from here? For starters, the American public should finally understand the media lies. All forms of media and all levels of media – local, regional, national. They all lie. Your local media regurgitates what the national media feeds them. Your local media does not vet national stories. If you want the truth regarding a news story, go to the source. If a politician is quoted in a news story, find the video of the politician quoted. And realize, as I wrote above, there are journalists such as Martha Raddatz who will clip the quote and leave out important context. I will share more thoughts in the coming days.

God bless America, and God Bless former President Trump.