One of my favorite all-time war movies, second behind only The Longest Day, is a film titled A Bridge Too Far. It is the story of the Allies failed attempt to capture seven bridges in territory controlled by Germany during World War II.

The mission was titled Operation Market Garden by the Brits who seem to enjoy assigning odd names to military operations. They titled the D-Day invasion at Normandy as Operation Overlord.

At the end of the film, the generals who were responsible for the success of the mission are all gathered and reflect on what went wrong. They recite a litany of reasons, never once faulting the plan or their execution of the mission.

What made me think of A Bridge Too Far was the media reflection today as they failed to take personal inventory of their actions during the 2024 Presidential campaign.

The pity is far and wide across all the major networks and cable channels – NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, etc… However, none of the networks are blaming themselves for what led to the great reawakening of the Alpha American.

So, in tribute to the generals from the film A Bridge Too Far, I present a list of reasons as to why the Democratic party and their nominee Kamala Harris received an old-fashion spanking last night.

It was the squirrel.

It was the raccoon.

It was misleading the public twice that Beyonce would be performing at a Kamala Harris’ event. First, at the DNC and then at one of her final campaign rallies.

It was the Trump Biden debate.

It was the Biden coup that wasn’t really a coup but in reality was kind of a coup.

It was the French fries.

It was the garbage truck.

It was Madison Square Garden was filled with Nazis.

It was the Puerto Ricans.

It was Kamala on Saturday Night Live.

It was embracing Liz Cheney.

It was the Butler assassin.

It was the sloped roof conspiracy theory.

It was the Secret Service Director testifying to Congress and lying about the resources and the quality of those resources committed to protecting Trump.

It was FBI Director Wray testifying in front of Congress that Trump may not have been shot in the head, but that his wound may have been from shrapnel.

It was the golf course assassin.

It was the early dawn raid of Mar-a-Lago and the FBI pillage of First Lady Melania’s personal belongings including her underwear drawer.

It was the FBI’s fabricated Top Secret Documents Mar-a-Largo evidence.

It was the dismissal of the Mar-a-Largo indictments by the Trump appointed judge.

It was the Colorado Secretary of State removing Trump from the ballot.

It was Maine’s Secretary of State disqualifying Trump from the ballot.

It was the Supreme Court telling both States that they have lost their minds and to restore Trump to their ballots.

It was the January 6th Commission.

It was the January 6th Commission destroying videos and audio files of witnesses.

It was Ray Epps.

It was the excess charges versus the January 6th protestors and subsequent excess sentences imposed by Stalinist judges.

It was the Supreme Court telling the Department of Justice that the statute upon which they charged January 6th protestors did not apply to the actions of those protestors.

It was the Supreme Cout telling the Stalinist judges that they must remove the sentences they imposed on the January 6th protestors which were based on the inappropriate statute.

It was the New York State Attorney General’s outlandish criminal prosecution of the Trump organization and equally outrageous court penalty.

It was New York City Attorney General Alvin Bragg’s unconscionable decision to elevate misdemeanors, whose Statutes of Limitations had long expired, to felonies and for the judge, overseeing the case, refusing to allow defense expert witnesses from testifying to the fallacy of the case law under which the charges had been brought.

It was E. Jean Carroll and her dress.

It was Afghanistan, August 31st 2021.

It was Ukraine.

It was the billions and billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine while Americans struggled to pay their bills.

It was October 7th.

It was the Biden administration failure to stop the destruction of Gaza.

It was inflation, the cost of groceries.

It was the doubling of monthly mortgage expenses to own a home for new homebuyers.

It was the cost of insurance, auto and home.

It was the cost of gasoline and energy.

It was the mandatory covid vaccinations.

It was Adam Schiff.

It was Nancy Pelosi’s uncanny ability to time her stock trades just right.

It was the explosive growth in the size of the US government and its workforce.

It was the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents.

It was Gavin Newsom debating Ron DeSantis on Fox News and getting badly beaten by DeSantis.

It was the Hunter Biden laptop.

It was the fast one the Justice Department attempted in Delaware in settling the crimes committed by Hunter Biden.

It was the Durham Report which found that it was the Clinton Campaign which had colluded with Russia during the 2016 election but no charges would be brought against Clinton Campaign officials or their co-conspirators in the FBI and the Obama Administration.

It was Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation of President Biden’s illegal possession of top secret documents and his recommendation that no charges being brought as a jury would be sympathetic to an old man with memory issues.

It was Department of Justice’s refusal to release the audio tapes and unedited transcripts of SC Hur’s interview of President Biden despite the subpoenas by the House Judiciary Committee.

It was Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview and their editing of her answers along with their refusal to release the full, unedited transcript of the interview.

It was Joe Rogan.

It was Elon Musk and, more to the point, it was Elon Musk buying Twitter and restoring freedom of speech on the platform.

It was Kamala’s Call Me Daddy podcast appearance.

It was Tim Walz.

It was Tiananmen Square.

It was Josh Shapiro.

It was fracking.

It was men in women’s sports.

It was men in women’s locker rooms.

It was men in women’s bathrooms.

It was 20 million unvetted immigrants entering our Country.

It was the Biden / Harris administration flying unvetted immigrants into our Country.

It was the Biden / Harris administration suing the State of Texas to stop them securing their border with Mexico.

It was the State of Arizona under Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs removing the border barriers the previous Republican governor installed thereby opening the Arizona border to illegal immigrant crossings.

It was the free phones, monthly debit cards, free housing and flights which immigrants received once they entered our Country illegally.

It was the evicting of US veterans from community housing to make room for illegal immigrants.

It was $750 in aid to Hurricane Helene victims.

It was Biden wearing a MAGA hat on the anniversary of 9/11 in Pennsylvania.

It was Marxism.

It was a Marxist father.

It was espousing the fundamental principle of communism on the campaign trail – everyone should end up in the same place.

It was taxing unrealized gains.

It was endorsing reparations.

It was proposed discriminatory economic policies.

It was all of that.

it was none of that.

It was all that and so much more.