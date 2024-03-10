Senate Corruption is our 1775 Battles of Lexington and Concord
Repeal the 17th Amendment and return the election of US Senators to State Legislatures, thereby restoring individual States' voices in the Federal government as our Founders declared.
The statesman of our founding, Ben Franklin is quoted as saying,
"A Republic if you can keep it," in response to Elizabeth Willing Powel's question, "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?"
During our Constitutional Convention in 1787, there was fierce debate amongst the delegates regarding the influence…