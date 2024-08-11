Yes, I went there. And I wish moderate influencers would go there as well. It is clear as day that elections are no longer about policy, were they ever? The Democrat party is running back its 2020 playbook when it was forced to stop the populist rise of Bernie Sanders and European socialism in its voter base, and it thrust upon the American public an imbecile candidate for President – Joe Biden.

Before someone fact checks the use of imbecile, let’s examine part of its definition in Webster’s Dictionary.

Imbecile – a person affected with moderate intellectual disability. Weak. Feeble.

The American Heritage Dictionary definition - One destitute of strength; esp., one of feeble mind;

If those two definitions do not perfectly describe Joe Biden, then I want to know where you have been living for the last four years.

In 2020, the Democrat party realized the only way it could regain the White House was to hide from the public their European socialist beliefs. Once they were back in power, they could resume implementing their European socialist policies which commenced under Obama - government healthcare controls (Obamacare), government education controls (federalizing student loan programs), Supreme Court justice appointments whom believe government controls citizens’ rights (newsflash -the Constitution says citizens’ grants government rights).

Last month, with ice cream Joe Biden’s failing faculties finally on full display to the American public, the party vanquished the will of 81 million, 14 million if you use the 2024 Democrat primaries, voters and orchestrated through their Hollywood party donors the removal of the imbecile Presidential candidate named Joe Biden. Their installed puppet no longer was an effective messenger to cloak their actions. With increased frequency, Biden was sharing publicly what was discussed in private. He was now a massive liability. Fortunately, waiting in the wings, was imbecile number two, Kamala. And it was time to dust off the 2020 playbook – limit press interaction and disregard unvetted tarmac questions.

Unlike Joe Biden in 2020, Kamala is holding frequent rallies ahead of the National Democrat National Convention, reciting the identical speech, devoid of policy substance, at each rally. This appears to be the sole variance from 2020. MAGA and conservative influencers believe they are hiding the candidate. In reality, the Democratic machine is hiding the message and by happenstance the messenger. Joe no longer could hide the message. Their hope is that Kamala will be better at it. With their media accomplices in tow, they may succeed. Will that be enough to hold onto the Executive branch of our government?

Share

Before answering, an examination of the 2020 Democrat party campaign versus the 2024 campaign.

In 2020, the Democrat National Committee orchestrated the nomination of Joe Biden as their candidate by forcing everyone not named Bernie Sanders to drop out of the primaries.

In 2024, the Democrat National Committee reset the primary schedule and mandated if candidates did not abide by the new primary schedule, the candidate delegates, democratically elected by the will of the voters, would be declared invalid; call it The RFK Jr. Rule.

In 2020, using the covid pandemic to halt public campaigns, the Democrat National Committee effectively eliminated the public vetting of candidate Joe Biden and their European socialist policies.

In 2024, donors, in coordination with Democrat party leaders, created the financial cessation of the Democrat party voters chosen candidate Joe Biden’s campaign for a second term.

In 2020, the covid pandemic was utilized by the Democrat party to limit off-script messaging of their party policies by candidate Joe Biden.

In 2024, recognizing that their messenger was no longer capable of cloaking the party’s European socialist policies, they coerced Joe Biden into an early debate versus Trump to convince Biden donors that their man was no longer a viable messenger.

In 2020, the covid pandemic led to lengthened voting periods, whereby reducing the public’s time to fully research a candidate before casting their vote, and greater unvetted voting options, which led to diminishing the value of the vote and increasing the value of unsecured ballots.

In 2024, by forcing Joe Biden to drop out of the Democrat party Presidential race in late July, after all the State primaries had been held, the Democrat party guaranteed that its party leaders would choose their candidate, not the Democrat party voters. The party leaders also guaranteed that their candidate would not be subject to policy vetting by the public and press.

Will the same 2020 playbook work in 2024? The Democrat party is relying on the sheer stupidity of American voters that it will. I estimate that ninety-five percent of voters rely on the press for their political news. I’d say seventy-five percent of those voters, without examining policy positions, cast a vote based on the candidate’s party designation. The remaining twenty-five percent rely on the press to formulate their opinion on candidates. While the entire ninety-five percent is a problematic voting size, it is the twenty-five percent that declare themselves to be educated voters who fall into the Stupidity column.

They are not educated.

They are programmed. The political press programs their followers.

The medium in which you digest the political press programming does not matter. It all flows through the national press. The Associated Press publicizes the public talking points which they gather from their political bosses (search Operation Mockingbird). Those points are then fed to newspapers, magazines and online outlets which recite verbatim the message. National television networks are fed their talking points from in-house political bosses. Those points are then distributed to your local nightly newscast. The press is a mouthpiece for political parties; more often than not, they do not vet the stories or the lies they spread to an unassuming public that mistakenly believes what they read or watched is independently curated and verified.



Leave a comment

It is not the fully informed five percent of the American voter population which decides elections. It is the twenty-five percent misinformed American voter population that decides elections which repeats online and in their circle of influence the media lies and misinformation. Where do you fall? Let’s take a test.

Can you name five Kamala policy positions besides abortion? Can you name five Trump policy positions besides a border wall?

If you answer No to either and rely on the news for political misinformation, then congratulations you are part of the twenty-five percent. In the words of Cher from the film “Moonstruck”, SNAP OUT OF IT! [in the initial post and mailing list distribution, I mistakenly wrote Moonlight as the name of the film]

Thankfully for you Kuch Says is here to put you through an intervention.

Message Ron Kuchler

Five Kamala policy positions you should know:

1. Energy - When she campaigned for President in 2020, she was in favor of banning fracking. Now that she is trying to win the Presidency, which requires the State of Pennsylvania electoral college delegates, her campaign is saying she no longer holds that position. Were you born yesterday? Trust the candidate’s history, not the campaign.

2. Healthcare - In an interview with Jake Tapper of CNN, she stated that she believes anyone in the world who is in America is entitled to free healthcare, regardless of their American citizenship status.

"Let me just be very clear about this. I'm opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being from access to public safety, public education, or public health, period," Kamala Harris to CNN's 'State of the Union' with host Jake Tapper

3. Guidance - She believes in a single economic class and that it is the government’s role to facilitate its existence. She talks 30 seconds on this position here.

4. Globalism – the Biden / Harris administration official policy is that international competition from China is good for US businesses and workers. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Blinken have repeatedly stated this talking point. How exporting American jobs, business intellectual proprietary capital and American dollars to a communist nation is good for America is beyond comprehension unless you are a closet communist.

Janet Yellen, Washington Post editorial, November 6, 2023,

“A constructive economic relationship can not only serve as a stabilizing force for the overall relationship but also benefit workers and families in both countries and beyond.”

There is no basis to believe that Harris would reverse any Biden administration policy.

5. Immigration – the Biden / Harris administration official policy is to reward illegal immigration.

That America should be open to anyone who wants a better life for themselves and their family, regardless of their ability to contribute to society and the American way of life.

In 2020, when she was campaigning for President, Kamala spoke to CBS News and said on the subject of illegal immigrants,

“My message to them is you are not alone and we stand with you.”

She then proceeded to cite a litany of lies including the whopper of children in cages which occurred during the Obama years.

Five Trump policies you should know:

1. Trade – President Trump believes in fair and equal trade also called reciprocal trade. The policy of a trade partner of the US should be a two-way policy. If they limit the import or add tariffs to certain classes of goods, then the US policy is reciprocal.

2. Taxes – the first Trump administration reduced taxes for American businesses and individuals. In a second term, the Trump campaign has proposed making permanent the consumer tax cuts which are set to expire in 2025. The Biden / Harris administration official policy position is to allow the tax cuts to expire. Regardless, the business tax cuts are permanent.

3. Immigration – the Trump administration and campaign policy is immigration is important to America. However, immigrants must enter the country legally and be capable of contributing to society. They cannot be a strain on the financial resources of the country and the American taxpayer. Currently, the Biden administration is providing immigrants with a monthly prepaid debit card, a free mobile phone, and transportation to and from American cities and states. In addition, a secret program was flying unvetted immigrants into our country from south American nations.

4. Energy – the Trump administration and campaign policy is drill baby drill. The administration is in favor of American energy independence and accessing the liquid gold that is within the geographical controls of the United States. Energy produced in America is the cleanest energy in the world, with the fewest pollutants emitted into the atmosphere. Decreasing American demand for foreign energy will bring down the cost of energy, thereby reducing the cost of goods and inflation.

5. Inflation – speaking of the cost of goods and inflation, the Trump administration and campaign say the higher price consumers are paying for home energy, gas and consumer goods are connected to energy and trade. Lower energy costs equate to lower prices and stronger trade policies mean better pricing to American consumers.

Leave a comment

Don’t be stupid when you cast your ballot this year. Ignore what the media and friends are telling you.

Go to the candidates’ websites and read their policy positions. In the case of Kamala, you may have to wait. At last look, there were no official policy positions. But, that’s ok. We have the past 3 ½ years to judge her positions. Go watch their past debates. Not the press snippets and excerpts, the full debates. Watch their past interviews when they were not running for office. Do you want to know what they really believe? These interviews will glean incredible insights. Again, not the press snippets or excerpts. Examine their past record. Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago? Is energy cheaper today? Is gas cheaper today? Is housing cheaper today? Is insurance cheaper today? Is it more or less to own a car today? Are groceries cheaper now? After you pay all your bills, do you have more or less leftover than 4 years ago? Is your local neighborhood safer than it was 4 years ago? Is the world safer today than it was 4 years ago? Is the Doomsday clock closer to striking midnight now than it was on 1/20/21? The answer to that last question is YES.

Your voter education and personal needs will decide the future of America’s next four years and possibly the fate of the world. Vote informed, not pre-programmed. If you are too lazy to do the research, do your fellow Americans a favor and don’t vote. It’s time to downsize voter stupidity.