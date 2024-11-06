The joy I am feeling this morning is more than when the Mets last won the World Series in ‘86. It is more than when the Rangers won the Stanley Cup in ‘94. It is equivalent to that moment when a bunch of college kids defeated the Soviets in the ‘80 Olympics. It is a joy of the triumph of Americanism. It is the joy that comes when good overcomes evil. It is a relief knowing that the iron fist which has been squeezing the life out of America these past 4 years has been sent to the depths of Davey Jones locker where saltwater will rust its iron core and reduce it to a decrepit vessel for serpents to make it their home. It’s a belief that not only our individual health but the nations health will be restored where we are no longer poisoned by multinational conglomerates and global elites whom think they get to decide what is best for us. It is a joy that a parent must feel at the birth of their first child, not being a parent myself. It is a joy when you realize a new world awaits and you are excited at the adventures which are ahead. Let’s do this America! It is time for us to reclaim our birthright as Americans and the freedom, liberty and opportunity that are endowed within. It is time to Make America America Again!