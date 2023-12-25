Kuch Says
KUCH SAYS... Who is REALLY in Charge?
The debate in Conservative circles is often around who runs the White House. However, this week there is a new debate for Conservatives. Who is really…
Apr 14
•
Ron Kuchler
1
March 2024
The Truth About the TikTok Ban Bill
Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act
Mar 13
•
Ron Kuchler
1
Senate Corruption is our 1775 Battles of Lexington and Concord
Repeal the 17th Amendment and return the election of US Senators to State Legislatures, thereby restoring individual States' voices in the Federal…
Mar 10
•
Ron Kuchler
2
February 2024
Kuch Says... Happy Valentine's Day!
Has JoJo lost his marbles? It appears to be official now!
Feb 14
•
Ron Kuchler
Biden's Trump Hail Mary
Team Trump needs to get ahead of this October Surprise Biden Hail Mary
Feb 4
•
Ron Kuchler
4
2
January 2024
The Republican Voter Has Spoken
Do Not Wait Till This Fall To Make Your Voice Heard
Jan 22
•
Ron Kuchler
3
5
December 2023
Kuch Says... MERRY CHRISTMAS
As we celebrate the birth of Christ this year let’s count our blessings in a year of discord. I am thankful that I am spending another Christmas with my…
Dec 25, 2023
•
Ron Kuchler
4
2
A Triple Iowa Caucus Surprise Prediction
Kuch says I have seen the polls. I have read the underlying data points in the polls. I do not believe the polls or the underlying data. Polls were…
Dec 14, 2023
•
Ron Kuchler
1
November 2023
The GOP Went to Miami... Did anyone noticed?
My three takeaways from the GOP debate in Miami
Nov 12, 2023
•
Ron Kuchler
3
1
October 2023
Kuchisms II
One of my very first substack posts I titled Kuchisms, a collection of my social media opinions. As I work on new single subject posts for Substack…
Oct 24, 2023
•
Ron Kuchler
3
1
September 2023
THE ASSASSINATION OF A PRESIDENCY
PREAMBLEKuch Says is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. How the…
Sep 29, 2023
•
Ron Kuchler
7
5
Kuch Says... I'd Like To Report a Hit and Run
Was That a Republican Debate or Debacle Last Night? We don't live in England. We don't have kings or queens, except for the boroughs of New York City…
Sep 28, 2023
•
Ron Kuchler
5
