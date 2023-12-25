Kuch Says

March 2024

The Truth About the TikTok Ban Bill
Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act
  
Ron Kuchler
Senate Corruption is our 1775 Battles of Lexington and Concord
Repeal the 17th Amendment and return the election of US Senators to State Legislatures, thereby restoring individual States' voices in the Federal…
  
Ron Kuchler

February 2024

Kuch Says... Happy Valentine's Day!
Has JoJo lost his marbles? It appears to be official now!
  
Ron Kuchler
Biden's Trump Hail Mary
Team Trump needs to get ahead of this October Surprise Biden Hail Mary
  
Ron Kuchler
January 2024

The Republican Voter Has Spoken
Do Not Wait Till This Fall To Make Your Voice Heard
  
Ron Kuchler
December 2023

November 2023

The GOP Went to Miami... Did anyone noticed?
My three takeaways from the GOP debate in Miami
  
Ron Kuchler
October 2023

September 2023

